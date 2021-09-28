Teigan Zahn Named Grizzlies Assistant Coach

West Valley City, Utah - Teigan Zahn has been named the new assistant coach for the Utah Grizzlies.

Zahn played professionally for nine seasons, including four in a Grizzlies uniform. He played in 48 games with Utah in the 2013-14 season. Zahn played with the Colorado Eagles for 4 seasons from 2015-2018, winning back-to-back Kelly Cups in 2017 and 2018.

Teigan was a solid defenseman for Utah the past 3 seasons. He was 1 of only 2 players to appear in all 72 regular season games in the 2018-19 season. Zahn played in 188 games with Utah over 4 seasons, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists. He ranks 4th in team history in penalty minutes and 14th in games played.

Zahn has been part of many successful teams in his playing career. Every team Zahn played with as a pro had a .563 winning percentage or better, including 4 seasons with a .625 winning percentage or better.

Zahn and new head coach Ryan Kinasewich each make their regular season debut on October 22, 2021 at Idaho. The home opener is on October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies regular season and playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

