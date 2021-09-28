K-Wings Add Debrincat and Jermain

September 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the signings of defenseman Andrew Debrincat and forward Nick Jermain on Thursday.

Debrincat, 28, joins the K-Wings after spending his last two seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Farmington Hills, Michigan native posted career highs with four goals and 16 points in 47 games for the Cyclones in 2019-20 and did not play in 2020-21. He turned pro in 2018 after four years at American International College, where he appeared in 146 games for the Yellow Jackets.

"I'm honored to be a part of the organization and I've heard nothing but great things about the building and the fans," said Debrincat. "I can't wait to get going here and try to bring the Kelly Cup back to west Michigan."

"Debrincat played against us a bunch of times and we like his ability to get out of the zone and then join the play," said Bootland. "He uses his speed at the right time and has a high hockey IQ."

Jermain, 25, spent the 2020-21 campaign in the Elite Ice Hockey League, where he compiled 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 13 games for the Coventry Blaze. The Cos Cob, Connecticut native previously spent four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he captained the Bobcats as a senior in 2019-20. He finished school with 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 123 career games.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity," said Jermain. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization and can't wait to get started."

"Nick is a leader and was the Captain his last year of school," said Bootland. "He comes from a winning culture and was able to play professionally in England last season. He has a nice mix of skill and work ethic."

The K-Wings open the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single Game Tickets to the Home Opener and all 36 home games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.