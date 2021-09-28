Ryan Kinasewich Named Grizzlies Head Coach and General Manager

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Ryan Kinasewich is the new Head Coach and General Manager. Kinasewich is the eighth head coach in team history and fourth since the team joined the ECHL in 2005.

Kinasewich was named Grizzlies Assistant Coach on January 14, 2018. He played in 12 seasons as a professional from 2005-2016. He is the Grizzlies all-time leader in goals (156), assists (200) and points (356). His best season with Utah was in 2009-10 where he scored 103 points (48 goals, 55 assists) in only 59 games. In 30 playoff games with the Grizz he had 23 points (16 goals, 7 assists).

Since Ryan joined the club as an Assistant Coach in the middle of the 2017-18 season the Grizzlies have had a .584 points percentage.

Kinasewich has connections with the other 3 Grizzlies head coaches in the ECHL era, playing for Jason Christie for 3 seasons and Kevin Colley for 2 years. Kinasewich worked with Tim Branham for the past 3 and a half seasons.

Kinasewich makes his regular season head coaching debut on October 22, 2021 at Idaho. The home opener is on October 23, 2021 vs Idaho. Tickets for opening night and every Grizzlies regular season and playoff home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets to the 5 biggest home games of the season, starting at just $65.

