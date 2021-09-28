Brady vs. Patriots Ticket Raffle to Benefit Former Junior Railer Jake Thibeault

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today a raffle providing four, fifty-yard line tickets to the return of Tom Brady as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots this Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

All proceeds benefit Jake Thibeault, a local high school hockey player and former Junior Railer who suffered a severe spinal cord injury earlier this month.

The four tickets for Tom Brady's return to Foxboro are located behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team bench, five rows from the field at the 50-yard line. Currently seats in that location are going for over $3,000 each.

Tickets for the raffle may be purchased at railershc.com/jake and are available in the following quantities:

2 tickets for $10

6 tickets for $25

15 tickets for $50

40 tickets for $100

250 tickets for $500

The raffle is live and will run through Friday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. A winner will be selected later that day and announcement details will follow on Worcester Railers social media channels.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on Oct. 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, memberships, mini plans, ticket packages, and single game tickets, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

