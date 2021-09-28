Admirals Bring Back Forward Ross

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced they have signed forward Taylor Ross for the 2021-22 season.

Ross, 23, signed with the Admirals for the 2020-21 season. But the Admirals opted out of the season under the ECHL's COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy. Ross split time with the Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets during the 2019-20 season.

The 6-1, 215-pound native of Saskatchewan came to Norfolk last season and quickly showed his goal-scoring abilities right away.

Ross spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Spokane Chiefs, where he accumulated 28 points (12g,16a). He was sent to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the middle of the 2017-2018 season. With the Hurricanes, he took a significant step forward with his career, scoring 107 regular-season points (53g, 54a) in 117 regular-season games.

He was a leading scorer for the Hurricanes in the 2017-18 playoffs, recording 22 points (9g, 13a), which was third-best on the team. During his tenure with the Hurricanes, he played alongside current Buffalo Sabre, Dylan Cozens.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

