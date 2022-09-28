Walleye Round out Defensemen with Tommy Parran

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Tommy Parran (pair-in) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games with 29 points (12G, 17A) and 30 penalty minutes. Parran has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-2020 year in which he skated in 46 games with a pair of goals to go along with five assists. He played as a plus-four during that campaign.

Prior to being a professional, Parran spent four years at Ohio State University from 2015 through 2019. The 27-year-old appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes with 26 points (7G, 19A), 92 penalty minutes, and was a plus-six in his career. Three of his four years he spent playing with current Toledo Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer. Parran was part of the Ohio State team that won the Big 10 title in the 2018-2019 season.

