Indy Signs Defenseman Matt Watson

September 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Matt Watson for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Watson spent last season in Germany playing for CE Timmendorfer Strand of the Regionalliga (Germany4) which is a professional hockey league in Germany. There, he scored 24 points in 25 games and racked up 26 penalty minutes.

Before his professional career began, Watson played three seasons at the University of Western Ontario, where he graduated with a degree in Criminology. During his freshman season, Watson tallied 11 points, which was second among defenseman on his team.

The following two seasons as a Mustang, Watson played in 25 games respectively and landed in the top three among defenseman in scoring.

Prior to college, Watson spent the 2013-14 through 2016-17 seasons between the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) skating in 1477 total games and totaling 71 points with 28 goals and 43 assists. His most successful offensive season came in 2016-17 when he led the OJHL's Burlington Cougars defensemen in scoring with 24 goals and 24 assists over 48 games.

The London, Ontario native has played most of his career in Ontario but played one season with the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season in Plymouth, Michigan. This will be his first time playing professional hockey in the United States.

Matt Watson scores a goal with University of Western Ontario

Watson's signing brings the Fuel's 2022-23 roster total to 15 so far, with eight forwards (Bryan Lemos, Jan Mandat, Brenden Locke, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Chad Yetman, Nate Pionk, Spencer Watson and Andrew Bellant), six defensemen (Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Josh McDougall, Tanner Butler and Matt Watson) and one goalie (Connor O'Brien). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.

