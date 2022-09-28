Mariners Add Forward Josh McKechney

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced a free agent signing on Wednesday, bringing in forward Josh McKechney. The Canadian-born forward wrapped up his college career at Colgate University last season and had a short stint in the ECHL with the Atlanta Gladiators.

McKechney was born in Calgary, Alberta and is 25 years old. He spent five seasons at Colgate from 2017-2022, breaking out in his final season. In 40 games, he scored 14 goals (2nd on the team) and added 13 assists. He finished fourth on Raiders in scoring overall. McKechney's previous season, which was shortened, was similarly productive, 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 22 games. He also wore an "A" for Colgate in 2020-21 and was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team. In 173 career college games, he totaled 33 goals and 46 assists.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Maine Mariners this year," said McKechney. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization, so being able to represent the team is a huge honor. I'm really looking forward to getting to know everyone and brining a Kelly Cup back to Portland!"

Prior to college, McKechney was a standout performer for the Brooks Bandits of the Atlantic Junior Hockey League. Playing alongside current Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar, the McKechney and the Bandits won back-to-back AJHL championships in 2016 and 2017. In the 2016-17 season, he averaged over a point per game in both the regular season (67 points in 60 games) and playoffs (23 points in 13 games).

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM.

