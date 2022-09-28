Rookie McAvoy Enlists with Glads for First Full Pro Season
September 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and Team President Jerry James announced on Wednesday that the team has signed rookie forward Paul McAvoy for the 2022-23 season. McAvoy is the 15th player to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.
"We're excited for Paul's first full pro season," said James. "He showed us a lot of promise in a small sample size last year."
McAvoy, 26, skated in three regular season games with the Gladiators last season and recorded one point (1G-0A). He notched his first professional goal on Apr. 9 at Gas South Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward also saw action in four Kelly Cup Playoff games with Atlanta and scored a goal in Game 2 against Jacksonville.
"He was a great pick up out of Colgate last year," commented Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "He's a young player who's very detailed and committed. He has a solid, well-rounded game, and he's another player that fits our systems. I'm excited to work with him again, he's a great kid!"
Before turning pro, McAvoy served as a captain for Colgate University and registered 41 points (21G-20A) in 154 NCAA Division I games over five seasons.
Current Atlanta Gladiators 2022-23 Roster
Forwards: Gabe Guertler, Paul McAvoy, Eric Neiley, Brandon Schultz, Sanghoon Shin, Cody Sylvester, Mike Turner
Defensemen: Dylan Carabia, Tim Davison, Jacob Graves, Dalton Thrower, Josh Thrower, Derek Topatigh, Zach Yoder
Goaltenders: Alex Sakellaropoulos
