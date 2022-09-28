Polino Re-Signs with 'Clones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed forward Patrick Polino to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Polino, 27, enjoyed success during his first ECHL season, racking up 24 points through 26 games with the Cyclones, while also receiving call-ups to both Providence and Rochester (Cincinnati's AHL affiliate).

"I love Cincy and it's a great city to play in," said Polino. "The games are fun, the fans are great, and it's just a cool place to play. I'm coming into this year trying to be better than I was last year. I want to help us win games and go on a deep playoff run."

"Patrick can be a top center in this league," said Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He got called-up and dealt with an injury that cost him some time, but he was valuable for us once we got him back and had him for playoffs. He's got good hands and can create plays. He makes players around him better and he's a team-first guy."

Patrick Polino

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 27 (4/11/1995)

Born: Buffalo, New York

HT: 5'9" | WT: 172 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Entering third professional season after spending the bulk of his first two in the AHL with Rochester. Played just 26 games with Cyclones during 2021-22 regular season, scoring eight goals and 24 points.

- Had one goal in 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring the overtime winner in game three against Toledo in the opening round.

- Owns five goals and nine points over 35 games with Rochester. Played 15 games with Amerks last season and 20 the year prior. Also skated in one game with Providence last year.

- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) graduate. Played four years of collegiate hockey from 2016-20, including his senior season where Polino served as Alternate Captain. Accumulated 24 goals and 52 points through 131 games.

- Played parts of five seasons in the USHL, spending most of his time with Lincoln and Chicago, but also played 15 games for Green Bay. Posted 100 points through 208 games from 2012-16.

