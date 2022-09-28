Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner with Spire Motorsports in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Bank of America Roval 400

September 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month aboard Spire Motorsports' No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with driver Mike Rockenfeller during the October 9 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, the presenting sponsor of the 2022-23 Swamp Rabbits season, brings the services and treatments that cancer patients need together in one healing-centered place - the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center.

"Cancer isn't just hard on the body. It's also hard on the soul. So, at Bon Secours, we take a whole healing approach to treatment that combines the latest breakthroughs in cancer research with spiritual and emotional support. When you entrust your care to us, we connect you with a team made up of the top minds to work with you, your family and each other to make sure you receive the best care possible," said Matt Caldwell, president of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.

The Swamp Rabbits and Spire Motorsports are both properties of Spire Holdings, and will continue the partnership that was on display at the ROVAL last season and at the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

"The Swamp Rabbits and the entire Spire family are dedicated to helping fight breast cancer in any way possible," said Spire Holdings president Todd Mackin. "Working together with Bon Secours to support the fight and honor those who have fought this disease is a special feeling that radiates throughout our organization. This is a reminder that no matter what team you cheer for, we are all on the same team when it comes to battling cancer."

Rockenfeller, a two-time 24 Hours of LeMans race winner, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the August 21 Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International where he raced inside the top 10 before being scored 30th in the final rundown.

The German-born road racing aficionado has also earned six podium finishes in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway including the overall victory in the Daytona Prototype (DP) Class in 2012 for Action Express Racing.

"I'm very excited to get back in the No.77 after Watkins Glen," said Rockenfeller. "Since my first race with Spire Motorsports, I've been working very closely with the team to analyze the data we took away from my NASCAR debut and we look forward to our findings contributing to a better race in the Bank of America ROVAL 400. As a team, we've made some significant breakthroughs in terms of set-up, which is where the biggest performance gains are made in NASCAR. For me personally, I feel better prepared than before because I am now more comfortable with the team and I understand how the No.77 feels in the real world, not just on the simulator."

"The ROVAL has a complex infield section and a fast oval banking like Daytona, which is a track I love and have done well at in the past. I am under no illusion that it will be easy. After all, the NASCAR Cup Series is one of the most competitive racing series on the planet. All things considered, I believe we could spring a surprise at the ROVAL and I cannot wait to get going in the No. 77 once again."

"Breast cancer is the most dominant form of cancer amongst women in Europe and the United States, and I have seen the devastating effects it can have on women of all ages first-hand. By running the Bon Secours livery on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1 for the Bank of America ROVAL 400, I am proud to play my part in raising awareness around this potentially fatal condition."

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, October 9 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 32nd of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.