Growlers Re-Sign St. John's Native Nathan Noel

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that St. John's native Nathan Noel is set to return to his hometown team after signing a Standard Player Contract for the upcoming 2022-23 ECHL season.

In his first season with the Growlers, the 5'11 right-handed forward quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his energetic and physical play. While injuries limited him to just 28 regular season games, Noel recorded 13 points, including four goals and nine assists with 71 penalty minutes.

He also appeared in two Kelly Cup Playoff games and did not record a point.

Prior to joining the Growlers, Noel was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He appeared in 71 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs from 2017 to 2020 and has also played in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel, South Carolina Stingrays and Reading Royals.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre for the 2022-23 ECHL season on Friday, October 21 as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals. Full/partial season ticket packages & single game tickets are now available for all 36 home games. For more information, please visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets and secure your seat today.

