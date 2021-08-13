Walkinshaw, Granado Shine as Ports Prevail

August 13, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca.- Jake Walkinshaw and Diego Granado combined on a three-hitter and CJ Rodriguez hit his first career home run as the Ports beat the Grizzlies 2-1 on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

All of the Ports' (37-50) scoring came on single tallies in the first and second innings. Lawrence Butler led off the game reaching second base on an error by Fresno third baseman Warming Bernabel, came in to score with one out on an opposite field RBI single by T.J. Schofield-Sam to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Stockton doubled its lead in the top of the second when CJ Rodriguez led off the frame with his first professional hit, a solo home run down the left field line to make it 2-0. Sahid Valenzuela followed Rodriguez's blast with a triple, but was stranded on third base.

On a pitch count in his third start since being activated from the injured list, Walkinshaw got through 4 1/3 innings allowing just one run in the fourth when Zac Veen followed an Eddy Diaz double with a single up the middle to make it 2-1. Walkinshaw gave up just three hits while striking out four and walking one while throwing 58 pitches.

Diego Granado came on in relief of Walkinshaw with a runner on first and one out in the fifth inning and slammed the door on the Grizzlies (58-29). The right-hander induced a fielders choice and groundout to get out of the fifth unscathed and proceeded to retire the next 12 Fresno batters in order to finish the ballgame, including a diving catch by Butler in left center field for the final out in the bottom of the ninth.

Granado (2-0) got the win for Stockton with his 4 2/3 perfect innings that included six strikeouts, while Grizzlies' starter Noah Gotsis took the loss allowing two runs over five innings.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their six game series with game four on Friday night at Chuckchansi Park in downtown Fresno. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

