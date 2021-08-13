Grizzlies Fall 2-1 to Ports in Pitcher's Duel

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (58-29) came up just short to the Stockton Ports (37-50) 2-1 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno's eight-game winning streak against Stockton came to an end after a great pitcher's duel. The clubs combined to allow two earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 21.

The Ports grabbed an early 2-0 lead and never relinquished it. T.J. Schofield-Sam ripped a single in the first, plating Lawrence Butler. In the second, CJ Rodriguez clobbered a solo shot to deep left field, his first professional hit. The Grizzlies scored their only run in the fourth from a Zac Veen RBI single. This extended Veen's hit streak to 10 contests and awarded him his 60th RBI. Eddy Diaz scored on the play after he doubled and advanced to third on a fantastic sacrifice bunt by Julio Carreras. Diaz supplied two of the three hits, giving him eight over his last three affairs.

Stockton starter Jake Walkinshaw hurled four and one-third innings of one-run ball. He permitted three hits and one walk while fanning four. Diego Granado (2-0) followed Walkinshaw with an epic performance. The righty dazzled for four and two-thirds frames, not allowing a hit or walk while punching out six.

Fresno's Noah Gotsis (0-1) took a hard-luck loss after twirling a career-high five innings. Gotsis gave up five hits, two runs (one earned) while not issuing a walk and striking out a professional-best six. Blair Calvo tossed two shutout frames, punching out a pair. Blake Goldsberry mustered a scoreless eighth and Juan Mejia fanned two in the ninth. Both squads are back in action tomorrow night as the Grizzlies transform into the Fresno Growers.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies bullpen (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- RHP Noah Gotsis (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RHP Diego Granado (4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- C CJ Rodriguez (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 2B Sahid Valenzuela and DH Zack Gelof (3-8, 2 3B)

On Deck:

Friday, August 13 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton LHP Kumar Nambiar (1-5, 5.25) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (3-3, 6.94), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

This was the fifth game of the year where the Grizzlies pitching staff did not issue a walk.

