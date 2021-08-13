Giants Suffer Rare Loss to Nuts

The Giants' eight-game winning streak against Modesto was snapped on Thursday night with a 10-4 loss to the Nuts at Excite Ballpark. Modesto knocked out 16 hits in the contest - the most allowed by San Jose in a game this season. Jairo Pomares smacked his 13th home run of the year for the Giants (55-32) in the loss.

San Jose jumped out early on Thursday, but left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings as they failed to build on their lead. In the bottom of the first, consecutive one-out walks to Luis Toribio and Jimmy Glowenke preceded a Luis Matos RBI single to put the Giants ahead by a 1-0 margin. Patrick Bailey later worked a two-out walk to load the bases, but Tyler Wyatt grounded out to end the inning. Then in the second, Harrison Freed led off with a single before Abdiel Layer reached on an error to put runners on first and second. A two-out walk to Glowenke loaded the bases, however Matos struck out looking to keep the score at 1-0.

Meanwhile, San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale began his night with two perfect innings, striking out three of the first six batters he faced. Entering the top of the third, the Nuts had scored only two runs in 20 innings during the series. However, a five-run, seven-hit third inning put Modesto ahead and the Nuts would not relinquish the lead.

Three straight singles from Colin Davis, Eric Jones and Cesar Izturis Jr. to start the inning produced the tying run for Modesto. Alberto Rodriguez then stepped to the plate and blasted a double off the fence in deep left center - the Nuts' fourth consecutive hit - plating Jones to make it 2-1. Noelvi Marte followed with an RBI groundout as Izturis Jr. came home for a 3-1 Modesto advantage. Ragsdale came back with a strikeout of Trent Tingelstad for the second out, but three straight singles followed as the Nuts stretched their lead. James Parker produced an RBI single to score the fourth run of the inning. Then after Robert Perez Jr. singled, Andy Thomas, the ninth hitter of the frame, delivered an RBI single to extend the Modesto lead to 5-1.

The Giants erupted for three runs on three extra-base hits in the bottom of the fifth to pull within 5-4. With one out, Pomares hit a booming solo home run to right. Bailey then doubled down the right field line before Wyatt came up and hammered an RBI triple off the fence in deep center. Freed followed with an RBI groundout as Wyatt came home to make it a 5-4 ballgame. Unfortunately, San Jose would not score again and the Nuts would later take back the momentum.

Ragsdale kept Modesto off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, but issued a leadoff walk to Thomas in the top of the sixth. Davis followed with a groundout advancing Thomas to second. Haydn King was then summoned from the bullpen and he promptly allowed an RBI single to Jones as the Nuts pushed their lead to 6-4.

Down by two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Giants threatened as Matos led off with a double off the wall in left center. He advanced to third when Pomares grounded out, but was ultimately stranded. Bailey struck out swinging for the second out and after Wyatt was hit by a pitch to put the tying run on base, Freed grounded out to end the inning.

Modesto then came back with a three-run top of the eighth to take control of the game. A leadoff single from Parker and a one-out walk to Thomas put runners on first and second and ended King's night. Justin Crump was summoned and he allowed a single to right to Davis that loaded the bases and when Pomares bobbled the ball for an error, Parker raced home with the first run of the inning. A passed ball then scored Thomas before Izturis Jr. delivered an RBI single for a 9-4 margin.

The Nuts scored their 10th and final run of the evening in the top of the ninth as Perez Jr. doubled with two outs off of Crump and came home when Thomas singled. Seven of the nine players in the Modesto lineup had a multi-hit game.

Leon Hunter was credited with the win out of the Nuts bullpen after finishing the game with three scoreless innings. Hunter allowed only one hit, walked none and struck out three.

GIANTS NOTES

Versus Modesto

The Giants had outscored Modesto by a whopping 66-19 margin during the eight-game winning streak. Thursday's setback was San Jose's first loss to the Nuts since June 20. Despite the defeat, the Giants are still 16-5 versus Modesto this season.

Hitting Leaders

Luis Matos (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) was the only Giants player to finish with more than one hit on Thursday. Jairo Pomares (1-for-5, HR, RBI) has 13 home runs in 48 games with the Giants this season. Tyler Wyatt's (1-for-3, 3B, RBI) triple was his third of the year - tied for the team lead.

Inside The Box Score

Modesto out-hit San Jose 16-6. The Giants were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base, including eight over the first three innings. Carson Ragsdale was saddled with the loss after yielding six runs (all earned) on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Playoff Race

Despite the loss, the Giants (55-32) remained six games ahead of Rancho Cucamonga (48-37) for a playoff spot. San Jose is also still three games behind Fresno (58-29) for the best record in the league. 33 games remain in the regular season.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Ty Weber is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

