Stone Deals in Win over 66ers

San Bernardino, CA - One night after being embarrassed in San Bernardino, Rancho Cucamonga played a near-flawless game, as the Quakes shut out the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 4-0 on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Gavin Stone headlined the act with six scoreless innings, striking out a career-best 12 hitters to earn his first professional win.

Stone (1-2) allowed four hits with his 12 punches and no walks, gaining his first win since being drafted in the 2020 draft.

Luis Diaz (2) hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Jorbit Vivas (12) ripped a solo blast in the fifth to give Stone some support against Inland starter Jose Salvador (5-5).

Elio Serrano and Carlos Alejo combined for three scoreless frames to secure the shutout, with Alejo notching his sixth save, striking out four over 1.1 innings.

Rancho (49-37) and Inland Empire will play a double-header on Saturday beginning at 5:30pm. Rancho is scheduled to throw Robbie Peto (1-3) and Huei-Sheng Lin (1-0) in the twin-bill, while the 66ers will counter with Andrew Peters (0-0) and Coleman Crow (4-1).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 17th, as they host the San Jose Giants in a huge six-game series with playoff implications. Tuesday the 17th will be another Temblores Tuesday, as the Quakes will wear Temblores caps and jerseys, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

