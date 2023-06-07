Voyagers Erase 9th Inning Deficit in 8-7 Defeat Tuesday

Great Falls MT- Two Northern Division foes reacquainted themselves with one another on Tuesday night when the Great Falls Voyagers, and Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3 game series at Centene Stadium. High leverage situations would oftentimes highlight these matchups as these 2 teams fought for the top spot in the Northern Division during the 1st half pennant race of the 2022 season. In their first matchup of 2023, it would be another contest between these 2 clubs to come down to the wire.

After leading through the first 6 innings of the contest, the PaddleHeads offense would find its groove in the 7th taking the lead for the first time in the inning. Despite this, Great Falls would not be rattled tying the game back up in the next half inning. When Missoula led once again in the bottom of the 9th, the Voyagers would once again put themselves in a threatening position. This time trying to finish things off. After a clutch double from second baseman Colin Runge tied the game at 7, first baseman Derek Kolbush would step into the box with the winning run in scoring position. The 2nd year Voyager would come through in the clutch spot with a single to right giving Great Falls a walk off victory 8-7.

