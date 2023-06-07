PaddleHeads What's on Deck

June 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Snap, crackle, pop. Is that the sound of a thrilling firework show or the Missoula PaddleHeads' offense? It's both! After scoring 76 runs and picking up five wins across six games in their first homestand, the PaddleHeads are eager to return home for an action-packed week of competition and ballpark festivities. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406- 543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Friday, June 9th | Star Wars Night + Fireworks | 5:30 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

The force promises to be strong at Ogren Park Allegiance Field this Friday on STAR WARS NIGHT. The Paddleheads will sport specialty Star Wars jerseys to be auctioned off post-game to benefit the Play like Robert Foundation. We look to light up the sky with homeruns and a dazzling post-game firework show on our first sell-out night of the year! Presented by Davis Bros. Auction and Z100 Classic Rock.

Saturday, June 10th | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Summer Saturday nights are meant for baseball. Catch your PaddleHeads under the lights for our second Saturday of the season!

Sunday, June 11th | Play Ball Missoula + Kids Free Sunday | 1:00 Gates, 2:05 First Pitch

We welcome the Seattle Mariners organization to our ballpark to host PLAY BALL WEEKEND, a free clinic for kids ages 4-12.

Prior to Sunday's 2:05 game, participants in the clinic will receive professional instruction from PaddleHeads players, a free Mariners swag including a bat and ball set, and tickets to the PaddleHeads game to follow.

KIDS FREE SUNDAY Presented by TrailWest Bank -- All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE. Stay through to the end of the game where the kids run the bases!

Don't want to go home but can't stay at Ogren Park Allegiance Field? Join us for our first post-game party of the year at Cambie Taphouse + Coffee Sawmill immediately following the game! Mingle with players and coaches, ask questions, get autographs, and more.

Tuesday, June 13th | Family Feast Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Hungry? We have good news! Tuesday is FAMILY FEAST NIGHT at Ogren Park Allegiance Field presented by Yoke's Fresh Market. All your favorite ballpark treats are $1.50, and that's not a typo. Bring the whole family and come hungry.

Wednesday, June 14th | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Every Wednesday during the 2023 PaddleHeads season is WOOF WEDNESDAY presented by Scheels and 104.5 The U. Bring your four-legged best friends along to the ballpark and enjoy all your favorite things: baseball, summer, and your pup!

Thursday, June 15th | Pride Night + Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Baseball is for ALL! Bring your friends and sport your best rainbow get-up next Thursday at PRIDE NIGHT.

Speaking of rainbow get-ups, your PaddleHeads will flaunt specialty pride jerseys to be auctioned off post- game in support of Western Montana's LGBTQ+ Community Center. Pride Night is presented by ATG Cognizant and NonStopLocal Missoula.

Pair your Pride celebration with a cold beer on THIRSTY THURSDAY. PBRs are $3.00 until the end of the seventh inning, brought to you by Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze.

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at https://flosports.link/41Xn4CL.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.