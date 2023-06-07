PBL Announces Midseason Tryout Camp

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, an official MLB Partner League, announced today it will hold a Midseason Tryout Camp at the Future Legends Complex in Windsor, CO on July 28 and 29, 2023.

Each of the 10 PBL clubs will send scouts to the two-day camp, which will be operated by Prospect Wire. Following the intrasquad game on July 29th, there will be a PBL Draft. Each PBL club is committed to draft and sign at least one player from the tryout camp.

pioneerleague.com/tryouts/2023/midseason/2023_PBL_Midseason_Tryout_Camp

The PBL will operate the camp in partnership with TrackMan and BaseballCloud, industry leaders in advanced analytics and scouting.

"I'm very excited that we're running a camp with our partners at TrackMan, BaseballCloud, and Prospect Wire," said PBL Executive Vice President Henry Hunter. "Our Preseason Tryout Camp was a great success, and they provide amazing opportunities for players to get a fair evaluation of their skill levels and for our clubs to find new talent for their rosters."

The PBL Midseason Tryout Camp will feature a two-day, pro-style camp at the home of the Northern Colorado Owlz, about 45 minutes from Denver International Airport. Player evaluations will include extended infield/outfield sessions, batting practice, bullpens, and live scrimmages.

The camp is open to all players that are at least 18 years old and have three or fewer years of professional experience.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Pioneer League," said Rob Sitz, the President of Prospect Wire. "After seeing the results and the positive impact from the spring, I can't wait to see what we can do this summer."

Over the past two years, over 400 players have attended PBL tryout camps, and many are on PBL rosters today. Tryout attendees have also since been signed by MLB clubs.

