Billings Bash Brothers Take Their Talents Across the State

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (8-3) have had a red-hot start to 2023. Much of that can be attributed to some key returners from 2022, but don't overlook the plethora of offseason acquisitions that are already making their mark in Northwest Montana.

Two of the most welcome additions, Crews Taylor and Jackson Raper, were thorns in the side of the Range Riders last year when they played for the Billings Mustangs and combined for the first two runs in Glacier Bank Park history. In Glacier uniforms, nearly everything they touched has turned to gold as they currently lead the team in batting average, Taylor with a .429 mark and Raper batting .410.

Taylor owns a few unique firsts at Glacier Bank Park. On June 14 of 2022, he was the first ever batter to step up to the plate at Glacier's home park, earning himself a walk. Taylor, originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia, clipped a .280 mark in 84 games played for Billings in his rookie season. In five years at Division II North Georgia, Taylor played in nearly 200 games, hit .315, 58 home runs, with 169 RBIs.

"My first impression was how good of a vibe it was," Taylor said of his first time walking into Glacier Bank Park, "The playing conditions, playing on this turf, everything was just really nice and it just made it a lot more fun."

When asked why Glacier was the next best destination for him, it was simple for Taylor: "I knew the facility here was great, I knew Stu [Pederson] was stepping in to be the manager and I just wanted to surround myself with guys that could make me better and I knew this place could develop me and give me the best shot to make it to the next level."

Two batters after Taylor worked the leadoff walk at Glacier Bank Park on opening day, it was Raper that silenced the Flathhead Faithful completely with a torched shot over the right field fence for the first home run in the history of the venue. Raper is someone with plenty of Pioneer League experience. After hitting .316 in 35 games in his rookie season with Great Falls in 2021, Raper took his talents to Billings where he hit .306 in a full season with the Mustangs to go along with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. The North Carolina native spent four years at Division II Catawba College before becoming a grad transfer at D1 Illinois. His season with the Illini saw him bat .311 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

"I think the PBL is a great league," said Raper of his time in the Pioneer League, "Since I've been here it's only gotten better. You see the quality of the pitching getting better, the hitters are getting better, I think it's a great spot to come play, beautiful scenery. I've had a great experience with my teammates, lot of great guys you come in contact with, so I just think it's a great league to come play and get better in."

"[Last fall] I talked with Stu and you could see last year early on the facilities weren't quite done yet but it was going to be beautiful and a great experience. Now we got beautiful cages, facilities, and they take really good care of us here, so [Glacier] just seemed like it was gonna be a really good spot where they cared about our player development so that's where I wanted to be."

As for that home run he hit as a visitor last year, Raper is hoping he can play well enough this year to get on the Range Rider fans' good side. "I just put a good swing on the ball. I did hear a couple boos coming around the bases but hopefully we can turn those into cheers this year."

Taylor, Raper, and the Range Riders will be back at home next week when they host Mission Mountain rivals Missoula for a three-game series from June 16-June 18. Get your tickets today at GoRangeRiders.com.

