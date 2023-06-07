Mustangs' Bullpen Strong in 11-0 Loss to Glacier

The Glacier Range Riders outgunned the Mustangs in a 11-0 loss Wednesday night.

The Mustangs (3-11) could only muster three hits and left seven men on base in their eighth straight loss.

The Range Riders (9-3) jumped ahead of the Mustangs in the top of the 1st, picking up a run on two hits off Billings starting right-hander Jalen Evans. Glacier also scored a run on a hit in the 2nd, and another three runs on four hits, including a solo home run by Ben Fitzgerald.

Evans (1-2) tossed four and two-thirds innings giving up seven runs on nine hits, five walks, a hit batter, and he managed to punch out one.

Glacier's Johnathan Pintaro picked up a quality start. Over six innings, he punched out seven Mustangs while walking three and giving up just one of the Mustangs three hits.

Billings only had runners in scoring position twice in the ballgame; once in the 4th after back-to-back walks from left-fielder Gabe Wurtz, and another from first-baseman Lance Logsdon. However, Pintaro struckout Mustang shortstop Casey Harford and forced catcher Antonio Fernandez to fly out to center.

In the eighth, second-baseman Luke Fennelly led off the inning with a single, followed by a single by center-fielder Taylor Lomack. Two batters later with two outs, third-baseman Conner Denning kept his on-base streak alive with a walk to load the bases. Denning has now reached in 11 straight games he's played. Yet, a fielder's choice groundout from Gabe Wutrtz ended the inning with the bases loaded.

Billings left seven men on base this evening and picked up just three hits - the other basehit came from first-baseman Lance Logsdon who logged his first basehit as a Mustang in the bottom of the 2nd.

The Mustangs and Range Riders face off for game three of the six game homestand at 6:15 with first pitch at 6:35 on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

