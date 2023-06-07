Chukars Drop Opening Game in Ogden

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars dropped the series opening game in Ogden on Tuesday night.

Tyler Wyatt got the ball for the Chukars to start the game, while Mitchell Stone started for the Raptors.

The Raptors got the scoring started early, thanks to a two-run RBI double from Juan Teixeira. After one inning, the Raptors led the Chukars 2-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Teixeira struck again, ripping another RBI double to give the Raptors a 3-0. Later in the inning, Reese Alexiades hit his third homerun of the season, giving the Raptors a 5-0 lead.

Wyatt settled into a grove after the third inning, eventually going 5.2 innings, striking out nine batters in the process. Victor Rodriguez threw 2.1 innings of relief for the Chukars, giving up zero runs on just one hit.

On offense, the Chukars are batting .279 this season; however, they struggled to manufacture offense against an impressive Raptors pitching staff.

Stone threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball for the Raptors, striking out 14 batters in his work.

In the end, the Chukars dropped the series opening game 5-0.

The Chukars will return to action on Wednesday evening when they play the second game of their six-game series with the Ogden Raptors.

