Vizzo Called up to ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays

November 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Billy Vizzo of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Billy Vizzo of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that Billy Vizzo has been called up to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

This had been Vizzo's first season in Roanoke after playing three games for the ECHL's Worcester Railers in the 2019-2020 season before COVID-19 ended the season. Through six games, the five-foot-eleven winger had scored a goal and provided three assists, scoring his first pro goal in Roanoke's 7-6 shootout loss to Birmingham on October 29.

Before he began his professional career, Vizzo was an alternate captain and all-conference selection for Curry College, where he notched 27 goals and 30 assists in just 40 games. Vizzo will join former Dawgs defenseman Carter Allen in Charleston, after Allen was called up to South Carolina on October 18.

Roanoke returns to Berglund Center this weekend for a doubleheader against the Vermilion County Bobcats. The puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to the game on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.