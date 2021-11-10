NFL, MLB, CFL stats



J.M. Piotrowski Called up to Orlando

November 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release


Peoria, IL - On Tuesday, it was announced that Rivermen forward J.M. Piotrowski was called up to the ECHL ranks by the Orlando Solar Bears. The Dallas, Texas native has been a key figure for the Rivermen in the early goings of this season. He has two assists and is a plus one in five games for Peoria this season.

This will be Piotrowski's second call up to the ECHL, his first was back in the 2019-20 season when Orlando called him up for three games. Piotrowski was scoreless over that span.

Check out the Peoria Rivermen Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Peoria Rivermen Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central