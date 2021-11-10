J.M. Piotrowski Called up to Orlando

Peoria, IL - On Tuesday, it was announced that Rivermen forward J.M. Piotrowski was called up to the ECHL ranks by the Orlando Solar Bears. The Dallas, Texas native has been a key figure for the Rivermen in the early goings of this season. He has two assists and is a plus one in five games for Peoria this season.

This will be Piotrowski's second call up to the ECHL, his first was back in the 2019-20 season when Orlando called him up for three games. Piotrowski was scoreless over that span.

