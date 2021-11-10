Dawgs Announce Two Player Transactions

November 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Henry Dill

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Henry Dill(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has moved goaltender Henry Dill from the 21-day injured reserve list to the 30-day injured reserve list and released defenseman Zak Sheikh.

Dill got the start between the pipes in Roanoke's Opening Night loss to Fayetteville on October 15, saving 18 of the 21 shots that he faced. He hasn't appeared for the Dawgs since, and was initially placed on the 21-day injured reserve list on October 25. The six-foot-two goalie played 24 combined regular season games during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons for the Rail Yard Dawgs. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Dill registered an 8-8-0 record during his time with Roanoke prior to this season, tallying a .917 save percentage and 2.72 goals allowed average in the 2019-2020 season.

Sheikh had joined the Dawgs after playing for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks in the 2019-2020 campaign before COVID-19 halted the season. Prior to joining the Hat Tricks, the right-shot defenseman played three seasons at Lebanon College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Stevenson University. Sheikh played in three games this season for the Dawgs.

Roanoke returns to Berglund Center this weekend for a doubleheader against the Vermilion County Bobcats. The puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to the game on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.