SPHL Announces Huntsville Opponent Change

November 10, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that the Huntsville Havoc will be taking on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for their game on Friday, November 12. The Ice Flyers replace the Macon Mayhem, who will still play two games at home this Saturday and Sunday.

The make-up road game for the Mayhem will be announced at a later date.

