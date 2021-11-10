Macon Veteran's Cup Game Times Announced

MACON, GA - The Macon Veteran's Cup presented by All State Bonding has announced game times for the inaugural tournament's matchups. The schedule can be found below.

The Macon Veterans Cup will be an annual club hockey tournament hosted on Veteran's Day Weekend to commemorate all who have served in the armed forces. The inaugural tournament will be held on November 12th and 13th of this year. The club hockey teams of Auburn University, Florida State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Georgia will participate in the inaugural Macon Veterans Cup.

The team with the best win-loss record at the end of the tournament will be crowned the winners of the Macon Veterans Cup. In the event of a tie in win-loss percentage, the winner will be chosen based upon a number of tiebreakers such as head to head matchups or "goals against". The tournament will be conducted under the rules of the Collegiate Hockey Federation and operate under the supervision of the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference.

The Macon Mayhem will also take to the ice this weekend on Saturday and Sunday for their annual Military Appreciation Weekend as we take a moment to salute all those who have served.

Tickets are still available for each exciting day of hockey at the 'Plex and can be found on Ticketmaster or at the Coliseum box office. Each ticket will get you access to each game that day. On Saturday only, you may leave the building and return to the games throughout the day by exit-scanning your ticket before leaving. We hope to see you there!

Friday, November 12th:

5:00 p.m.: Macon Coliseum Doors Open

6:00 p.m.: Puck drop between Auburn and Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.: Estimated Puck drop between Florida State and Georgia

Saturday, November 13th:

12:00 p.m.: Macon Coliseum Doors Open

1:00 p.m.: Puck drop between Auburn and Florida State

3:30 p.m.: Estimated Puck drop between Georgia Tech and Georgia

7:30 p.m.: Puck drop between Knoxville Ice Bears and your Macon Mayhem

Sunday, November 14th:

3:00 p.m.: Macon Coliseum Doors Open

4:00 p.m.: Puck Drop between Fayetteville Marksmen and your Macon Mayhem

