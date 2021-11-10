Opponent Change Annoucned

November 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that the Huntsville Havoc will be taking on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for their game on Friday, November 12. The Ice Flyers replace the Macon Mayhem, who will play two games at home this Saturday and Sunday. The make-up road game for the Mayhem will be announced at a later date.

