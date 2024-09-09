Vipers Announce Open Tryouts

September 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the open tryout date for the 2024-25 season. The tryout will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the DHR Health Sports & Wellness Center in Edinburg.

Prospective players are given the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the RGV Vipers coaching staff and General Manager. Prospects will compete to earn a potential invitation to the Vipers training camp and an opportunity to sign an NBA G League contract.

Tryouts in Edinburg

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

Where: DHR Health Sports & Wellness Center

Address: 315 E. Palm Drive, Edinburg, Texas 78539

Registration Fee: $150 (Non-Refundable)

Prospective players are required to bring physical copies of the completed registration, release and health information authorization forms with them on the day of the tryout. Forms can be found at www.rgvipers.com.

The registration fee is due on the day of tryouts, upon arrival at the facility, via cash or a Cashier's Check/Money Order made payable to the RGV Vipers.

