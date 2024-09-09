Raptors 905 Announce Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season

September 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Monday its coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. Assistant Coach Justin Serresse is the newest member to join Head Coach Drew Jones' staff. Assistant coaches Arsalan Jamil and Matt Gray return to the bench for their seventh season and third season, respectively, while assistant coaches Josh Henderson and Brandon Leftwich return for their second seasons with the club.

Serresse joins Raptors 905 after serving as Manager of Men's Basketball Operations and Head Coach at Wilfrid Laurier University, where he joined the Golden Hawks program in May 2016. Over seven seasons, Serresse's Golden Hawks teams posted a 88-62 record. In the five years prior, he had been the lead assistant with the Ottawa Gee Gees under James Derouin and captured three CIS (USPORTS) and four OUA medals, including winning the Wilson Cup in 2013-14.

For three consecutive summers, Serresse represented Canada Basketball as an assistant coach for the FIBA U19 Men's World Cup (in 2021 and 2023) and the FIBA U18 Men's Americas Championship (2022). He was also an assistant coach with Team Africa at the FIBA-sanctioned GLOBL JAM tournament in 2023. Originally from Rouen, France, Serresse played two years in the OUA with the Laurentian Voyageurs between 2008 and 2010. Before coming to Canada, he played with Spo Rouen Espoir Pro B and Pro A in France from 2004 to 2006.

Raptors 905 announced in June 2024 that Drew Jones will serve as the sixth Head Coach in franchise history. Jones, 37, joined the Raptors organization last season as an assistant on Head Coach Darko Rajaković's staff. Jones' coaching experience includes two seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons (2021-23) and two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-21) organizations specializing in player development.

Raptors 905 now prepare for the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft on Oct. 26, 2024, before opening training camp on Oct. 28. The team tips off its regular season on Nov. 9, when it faces the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington, Del.

