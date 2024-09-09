Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Chasson Randle

September 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Chasson Randle from the Oklahoma City Blue in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Javonte Cooke.

Randle, 6-2, has appeared in 119 career NBA games over five seasons suiting up for the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and most recently the Orlando Magic. During the 2021-22 season with the Magic, he averaged a career-high 6.5 points per game.

Randle has played in 60 career G League games (50 starts) over four seasons, averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in stints with the Blue, Grand Rapids Gold, Capital City Go-Go, Delaware Blue Coats and Westchester Knicks. In addition, he has played overseas with teams in the EuroLeague, Liga ACB, Chinese Basketball Association, National Basketball League (Australia) and most recently in 2023-24 with the AEK Athens in the Greek Basketball League. Randle was undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft after playing four collegiate seasons for Stanford University.

Cooke, 6-6, spent the past two seasons with Iowa, averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 89 career games (29 starts).

Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. Single game tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 11.

