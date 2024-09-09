Windy City Bulls to Host Free Community FanFest on October 5

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, will host its annual free community FanFest on Saturday, October 5 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. Doors open for FanFest at noon and festivities will take place that afternoon until 3 p.m.

WCB's FanFest, presented by BMO, will be the community's first opportunity to purchase 2024-25 single game tickets, which will go on sale at noon. Attendees who purchase two or more tickets to any 2024-25 Windy City home game will receive a voucher for 20% off merchandise at FanFest.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP for FanFest and may do so here. Advance RSVPs for the event will be entered to win one of two autographed Chicago Bulls player bobbleheads.

The line-up for the event includes merchandise specials, on-court contests, and performances by Chicago Bulls Entertainment team, the Elevators. Windy City's Fun Zone will be open on the arena floor with inflatable activities for kids to enjoy.

Gus T. Bull, Windy City's mascot, will make appearances and be available for photos throughout the day. The six Chicago Bulls championship trophies and Bulls Dynasty memorabilia will be displayed in the Windy City locker room for photo opportunities.

Concessions will be open for food and beverage throughout the event.

Notably, the Windy City Bulls will unveil the team's newly designed playing court at FanFest. The new paint scheme represents the first major change to the official playing court since the team's inaugural 2016-17 season.

From 9 a.m. to noon on the morning of FanFest, Bulls Kid Nation, in partnership with Wilson, will host a Youth Hoops basketball clinic at NOW Arena. Participants ages 7-14 will have the opportunity to learn and practice a variety of basketball skills on the Windy City Bulls home court. If you would like to sign your child up for this clinic, you may register here. Space is limited.

The Windy City Bulls open the franchise's eighth NBA G League season on the road on November 8 before returning for the team's opening night on Saturday, November 16 against the Motor City Cruise. Opening night will feature a Bulls Brothers bobblehead giveaway. The first 1,500 fans to enter NOW Arena will collect either Benny or Gus T. Bull as one of the iconic Bulls Brothers.

The full 2024-25 Windy City Bulls schedule is available on WindyCityBulls.com.

