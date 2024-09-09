Grand Rapids Gold to Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic Next Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, is kicking off the 2024-25 season with a "Back to Basketball" Youth Clinic on Thursday, September 19. The clinic will be held at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids and is open to 60 kids, ages 8-14. Gold Head Coach Andre Miller, along with staff from the Gold and Nuggets, will lead the free session.

Event Details:

WHAT: "Back to Basketball" Youth Clinic

WHEN: Thursday, September 19, 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE : Salvation Army Kroc Center

2500 Division Avenue South

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

WHO: Kids ages 8-14, with the Grand Rapids Gold coaching staff

Spots are limited, so register online here to secure your spot.

The NBA G League season officially starts on November 8, 2024.

