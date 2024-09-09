Grand Rapids Gold to Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic Next Thursday
September 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, is kicking off the 2024-25 season with a "Back to Basketball" Youth Clinic on Thursday, September 19. The clinic will be held at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids and is open to 60 kids, ages 8-14. Gold Head Coach Andre Miller, along with staff from the Gold and Nuggets, will lead the free session.
Event Details:
WHAT: "Back to Basketball" Youth Clinic
WHEN: Thursday, September 19, 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET
WHERE : Salvation Army Kroc Center
2500 Division Avenue South
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
WHO: Kids ages 8-14, with the Grand Rapids Gold coaching staff
Spots are limited, so register online here to secure your spot.
The NBA G League season officially starts on November 8, 2024.
Stay up to date with all things Gold by following the team on social media @NBAGrandRapids on Twitter and Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.
