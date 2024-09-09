Cavaliers Sign JT Thor to Two-Way Contract

September 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward JT Thor to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Thor (6-9, 215) played in 63 games (three starts) for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-24 season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. This past season, he also recorded a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes at Cleveland on April 14. Over his NBA career, Thor has spent three seasons with the Hornets (2021-24), appearing in 165 games (11 starts). He has also appeared in seven career games (all starts) in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm during the 2021-22 season, averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.00 blocks and 1.00 steals in 27.5 minutes.

Thor was selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons after one season at Auburn University (2020-21), where he appeared in 27 games (all starts), averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.40 blocks in 23.0 minutes. Thor recently participated in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a member of the South Sudan men's national basketball team, marking the nation's first-ever appearance in basketball at the Olympics. Thor averaged 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in his three games (vs. Puerto Rico, vs. USA and vs. Serbia) in Paris, France. He also helped lead South Sudan to its first ever win in Olympic play, defeating Puerto Rico 90-79, where he finished with six points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.

Thor joins Emoni Bates and Luke Travers as the Cavaliers Two-Way players.

