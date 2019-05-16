Vieaux's Gem Backed by Two Homers in Win over Senators

CURVE, Pa. - Cam Vieaux tossed a gem and the bats stayed hot behind him as the Altoona Curve defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 8-1, on Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the opener of a four-game series.

Vieaux (Win, 2-2) was locked in early and went on to allow just one unearned run on six hits in seven dominant innings. Vieaux, who recorded his fourth quality start, struck out five and walk one while logging three 1-2-3 innings.

Hunter Owen gave the Curve (20-19) a 3-0 lead in the first when he launched a three-run homer to left field off Senators (28-20) starter Wil Crowe (Loss, 4-2). Owen later doubled and has multiple hits in five of his last seven games. Crowe made it through six innings but gave up five runs on six hits with five punch outs and two walks.

Holding a 4-1 lead in the sixth, Arden Pabst kept the scoring going with a two-out, RBI double to deep center. Logan Hill scored on the double after reaching on a lead-off single, which extended his on-base streak to 13 games and is the longest by a Curve player this season. Hill scored three runs to go with two singles, bringing his hit total over the last 13 games to 18.

Mitchell Tolman had a big night at the plate as well, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Tolman reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances and hit a solo homer to left in the seventh off Trevor Rosenthal, who was making a Major League rehab appearance for the Nationals.

Matt Eckelman allowed one hit and rolled a 4-6-3 double play to end the game in his two scoreless innings of relief behind Vieaux.

The Curve and Senators continue their four-game series on Friday at 6 p.m. Right-hander Scooter Hightower (2-3, 4.58) will take the mound for the Curve against Senators right-hander Jackson Tetreault (1-1, 1.93).

The second FIREWORKS show of the season at PNG Feld, highlighted by a Halloween theme, will follow Friday's game. The first 500 fans will also receive a free T-shirt, presented by M&T Bank. It's also a FastPlay Friday featuring free lottery tickets with the code of the week from the Pennsylvania Lottery, and it's also part of Allegany County School District Weekend. Gates will be open to fans at 5 p.m.

