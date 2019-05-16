TicketReturn, Hartford Yard Goats Partner to Provide Tickets for Local Veterans

For the second year in a row, ticketing technology leader TicketReturn has partnered with the Hartford Yard Goats to provide local veterans with complimentary baseball tickets.

Through the second annual 'TicketReturn Salutes the Troops' program, Hartford area veterans will receive free tickets to the Hartford Yard Goats' games on multiple dates in May at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Ct. The Yard Goats are working with several local veteran groups to distribute the tickets.

TicketReturn, a leading provider in box office, online and mobile ticketing services, offers nearly two decades of technology management experience to help clients across the country exceed their goals. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company offers a full suite of ticketing innovations, including event marketing, access control, attendance reporting, accounting and fundraising features for sports and entertainment venues.

The Yard Goats are excited to welcome local veterans in and around Hartford this month, according to Josh Montinieri, the Yard Goats' Assistant General Manager of Sales. "We're proud to stand with TicketReturn and show a commitment to those who serve and those who have served," Montinieri said. It'll be an honor to provide veterans with the opportunity to come and enjoy a Yard Goats game."

"We are proud to partner with the Yard Goats and make 'TicketReturn Salutes the Troops' a success," said Christie Hussey, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for TicketReturn. "It brings us all great pride to deliver an opportunity for active and former military members to spend time with their families, support their community and create memories."

