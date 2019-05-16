Jones with Two Hits but Sens Fall 8-1 to Altoona

Altoona scored three in the first inning and never looked back in beating the Senators 8-1 Thursday night in toona. Harrisburg managed six hits, two of them doubles, and never brought the tying run to the plate. The Curve scored in five innings including their final three trips to the plate. The Sens scored their only run on a two-out single by Hunter Jones in the fifth inning that drove in Luis Sardinas. toona improves to 20-19 while the Sens fall to 28-11.

Turning Point

In the first inning with two outs, Hunter Owen hit a three-run home run to left field just over the six-foot-high wall to give toona a 3-0 lead and from there, the Senators never challenged in the game.

On Capitol Hill

Wil Crowe started and pitched six innings giving up five runs on six hits. Crowe gave up a three-run two-out HR in the first inning to Hunter Owen that gave toona a 3-0 lead. He retired the side in order in the second and fourth innings and pitched around a one-out single in the fifth. Trevor Rosenthal pitched an inning in relief in a rehab appearance and gave up a home run while also striking out a batter. Ronald Pena pitched the eighth inning and allowed two runs on three hits.

With the Gavel

The Senators had just six hits with two of them doubles. Hunter Jones had two hits including an RBI. Austin Davidson and Ian Sagdal. Tres Barrera and Luis Sardinas had the other two hits.

Filibusters

It's just the second time this season the Senators have lost the first game of a series.

The loss snaps the Sens four-game winning streak.

Harrisburg is now 5-2 against the Curve this season.

Altoona won for the first time in four tries against the Sens in toona.

Harrisburg came into the game leading the league in doubles with 70 and had two more tonight in the loss.

The seven run deficit matches their biggest loss of the season.

On Deck

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their four-game series Friday night at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.

