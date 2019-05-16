Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM 35 - Rumble Ponies (21-13) at Trenton Thunder (21-14)

May 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





nghamton Rumble Ponies

(21-13), 1stEastern Division

(New York Mets)

Trenton thunder

(21-14), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Yankees)

Thursday May 16, 2019 - 7:00PM

ARM & HAMMER Park - Trenton, NJ

RHP Mike Gibbons (3-4, 4.41ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-0, 1.99 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies open up a 4-game series with the Thunder tonight at ARM & Hammer Park. The Ponies come into town with a half-game lead in the Eastern Division over Trenton. It is their only visit to New Jersey this season.

MAZEIKA'S FLAIR FOR THE DRAMATIC: Patrick Mazeika remains on a tear. Mazeika finished 3-4, with a career-high 6 RBI in the Ponies 9-8 loss in the series finale against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday at NYSEG Stadium. Mazeika also hit a 3-run homer in his first at bat in the first inning, after he had ended Tuesday night's game two against Altoona with a walk-off grand slam.

MORE MAZEIKA: Over the last four games, Mazeika is 7-15, with 3 HR (his first three of the year), and 14 RBI. He also extended his team-high hitting streak to 14 games. His six RBI Wednesday was the most RBI by a Ponies player in a game this year.

JUST ANOTHER DAY FOR KAY: Tuesday's Game 1 starter Anthony Kay threw a 3-hit shutout (over 7 IP) with one walk and 8 strikeouts on 87 pitches. He moves to 3-2, with an ERA of 1.24 (2nd in Eastern League) . Hitters are also batting only .148 against him, the lowest in the Eastern League.

"BASEBALL IN EDUCATION" DAY A HUGE WIN: Yesterday's 21st annual "Baseball in Education" Day drew a season-high 6,968 to NYSEG Stadium. There were also 45 different schools represented!

HISTORY AGAINST TRENTON: Last year the Rumble Ponies went 6-8 in 14 meetings with the Thunder.

THUNDERING INTO THE PLAYOFFS: Last year, the Thunder reached the Eastern League playoffs before falling to eventual champion New Hampshire in the first round. The Thunder won the Eastern Division with a 79-61 record.

A RARE TYPE OF LOSS: In yesterday's 9-8 loss to the Curve at NYSEG Stadium, the Ponies raced out to a 5-0 lead after 1. Coming into the game, the Ponies were 14-2 when they scored first.

HAGGERTY ON BASE AND READY TO RUN: Sam Haggerty continues to get on base consistently, going 2-4 Wednesday with 3 runs scored and a walk. He's tied for the Eastern League lead with 10 stolen bases, and 5th in the EL in On-Base Percentage at .413

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their four-game series against the Thunder Friday night. The Ponies than travel to Bowie to play the Baysox for three games beginning Monday night.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.