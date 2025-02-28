Vice on the Road in Orlando against the Valkyries
February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (6-7) will play Orlando Valkyries (8-4) for the second time this season on Saturday, March 1st at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, streamed live on YouTube.
Vibe vs. Valkyries
The Vibe and the Valkyries will face each other for the second time this season, having the first matchup at Orlando's Addition Financial Arena this Saturday. In their last meeting, outside hitter Leah Edmond led Atlanta's offense with 24 kills, while libero Morgan Hentz recorded 12 digs on defense. The Vibe struggled in the first two sets (14-25, 18-25) but kept it close in the third before losing 23-25. The Vibe, now 0-1 after a loss on February 6th, will have a challenge ahead, as the Valkyries are competing for the top spot in the league while the Vibe sit in fifth place.
Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will play at home for their next match on March 7th, competing against Vegas Thrill for the fourth time this season. First serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.
