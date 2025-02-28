Rise Suffer Late-Night Loss in San Diego

February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Craig Kerstetter/San Diego Mojo) Grand Rapids Rise libero Valeria Leon dives for a ball(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Craig Kerstetter/San Diego Mojo)

SAN DIEGO - After sweeping the San Diego Mojo at home in their first meeting this season on Feb. 2, the Grand Rapids Rise couldn't replicate that success in the return leg. The Mojo earned a four-set victory inside Viejas Arena Thursday night, winning by set scores of 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21.

San Diego snapped a six-match losing streak with the win, while the Rise dropped their fifth straight. With two matches remaining until the halfway point of the regular season, both teams now sit at 4-8 overall and are fighting to stay in playoff contention.

The Mojo won the first set 25-11, hitting .323 while showcasing a stout defense that recorded six blocks and held Grand Rapids to a season-low -.167 hitting percentage. Regan Pittman, making her return after missing the last six matches with an injury, had three blocks for San Diego in the first set. Looking for an offensive spark, Rise outside hitter Symone Abbott made her first appearance since the home opener on Jan. 12 against the Omaha Supernovas.

Grand Rapids bounced back in the second set, using a 10-3 run to even the match at one set apiece. Outside hitter Carli Snyder ignited the surge with her 15th ace of the season. Paige Briggs-Romine, Ali Bastianelli, and Kaleigh Nelson also got involved offensively with kills before setter August Raskie turned back Jenaisya Moore with a set-winning block, 25-18. Briggs-Romine shined with five kills on eight swings (.625) in the frame.

The third set proved pivotal. Tied at 23-23, the Mojo claimed the set's most crucial point when Elise McGhee's kill was confirmed as clipping the backline by Bolt6 replay after the Rise had made a handful last-ditch digs to keep the rally alive. Moore, redeeming herself after the second-set-ending block, followed with a powerful kill to seal the 25-23 win.

San Diego carried that momentum into the fourth set, racing out to a 4-0 lead. The Rise clawed back to tie it at 10-10, but the Mojo reestablished control and led 16-12 at the media timeout. Despite Grand Rapids' efforts, the deficit proved insurmountable as San Diego closed out the match with a 25-21 victory.

Pittman led all scorers with 20 points (12 kills on .417 hitting percentage, match-high six blocks, and two aces). Kendra Dahlke wasn't far behind with 18 points (17 kills and one block).

The Rise were paced by Briggs-Romine's 14 points (12 kills, one block, one ace), while Raskie notched her ninth double-double of the season with 36 assists and 18 digs.

Notes

San Diego outblocked Grand Rapids (16-9) and held the Rise to a franchise-low .086 attacking percentage. The Mojo also had more digs (80-65).

Snyder's ace moved her into sole possession of second place in Rise history with 15 career aces, trailing only her teammate Marin Grote, who holds the top spot with 21.

Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen played three sets for the first time since the team's home opener on Jan. 12. She finished with four kills (.444), three blocks, one dig, and one assist in her extended playing time.

Barring any schedule changes, this was the last late-night match (10 p.m. EST or later) for the Rise this season.

GR 11 25 23 21 - 1

SD 25 18 25 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Paige Briggs-Romine 12, Ali Bastianelli 7, Kaleigh Nelson 7, Carli Snyder 7; Assists - August Raskie 36, Elena Oglivie 2; Aces - Snyder 1, Briggs-Romine 1; Blocks - Alyssa Jensen 3, Snyder 2; Digs - Raskie 18, Oglivie 16, Snyder 13.

SD: Kills - Kendra Dahlke 17, Regan Pittman 12, Ronika Stone 8; Assists - DaYeong Lee 48, Shara Venegas 4; Aces - Pittman 2, Jenaisya Moore 1; Blocks - Pittman 6, Moore 4, Stone 3; Digs - DaYeong 14, Venegas 13, Dahlke 11, Moore 11.

A - 1,220

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 4-8 / Sun., March 2 at Vegas Thrill, 6 p.m. EST

San Diego: 4-8 / Sat., March 1 vs. Columbus Fury, 6:05 p.m. PST

