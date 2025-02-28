Major League W as Valkyries Win Seventh in a Row

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries have tied the all-time PVF record with seven consecutive victories, sweeping Omaha on the road by set scores of 26-24, 25-18, 26-24. It marks the second time this season that Orlando swept Omaha.

After tonight's sweep, Orlando now sits at the top of the PVF in first place with a 9-4 record, with Omaha now in second at 8-4. The last time Orlando lost was back on January 30, going the entire month without a single loss.

Despite this impressive win streak, Amy Pauly has constantly reminded her team that there's still plenty left in the tank. "Keep going. Don't get comfortable. Don't start thinking things will get easier, it's only going to get harder for us. I think they have been laser focused and really determined to make a statement as a whole."

Tonight marks the first time in history Omaha has been swept at home and a big reason why was due to a career night from Valkyries opposite Brittany Abercrombie.

"I think it's huge for us," Brittany Abercrombie stated. "I think it's a big statement and that we're here to stay and we're here to fight. People are going to have to earn their matches and fight for every point against us.

Abercrombie set a new PVF record with 24 kills in a three-set match, surpassing Leah Edmond's 22 kill performance she set against San Diego on March 2, 2024.

