Valkyries to Honor Women in Sports on March 9

February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries are excited to honor Women in Sports, inviting fans to come out and celebrate with us as we acknowledge women in sports throughout the Central Florida area. We will host the Columbus Fury, on March 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET, where the first 500 fans will receive Valkyries themed shoelaces. The match will be nationally broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Join us for a fun-filled night as representatives from the 2024 NWSL champion Orlando Pride will be in attendance, tabling and selling tickets for their season opener on March 14. One lucky winner from our halftime game will win tickets to the Orlando Pride home opener!

With the Valkyries' recent climb towards the top of the PVF standings, this is a great opportunity to catch the hottest team in Orlando and some of the best of the best within women's sports!

For more information on how to get tickets, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or visit the Orlando Valkyries website at OrlandoValkyries.com. Fans can also visit the Addition Financial Arena box office.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.