Pittman Dominates as Mojo Down Grand Rapids Rise in Four

February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo defeated the Grand Rapids Rise in four sets, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, on Thursday night at Viejas Arena, snapping a six-game losing skid for the hosts. The victory improved San Diego to 4-8 on the season, while the Rise dropped their fifth-straight to fall to 4-8. San Diego had a season-high 16 blocks in the win, equaling the fourth-most in franchise history.

The Mojo had four separate double-digit point performances on the night, including middle blocker Regan Pittman who returned to action after missing six games to injury. Pittman tallied a match-high 20 points, collecting 12 kills on 20 swings for a .417 hitting percentage while also registering two service aces and a Mojo-season-high six blocks, tied for the fifth-most in team history.

Outside hitters Kendra Dahlke and Jenaisya Moore scored 19 and 12 points, respectively, with Dahlke accounting for 17 kills and Moore posting of seven kills, four blocks, and an ace.

Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Ronika Stone recorded 11 points, including eight kills and three blocks and setter DaYeong Lee continued to be the glue to the Mojo's success, as she recorded her seventh double-double of the season on 48 assists and 14 digs.

The Mojo started off firing on all cylinders, quickly jumping out to a 4-2 lead in thanks to a successful challenge by head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. After the challenge, the Mojo went on a 5-1 run that lengthened their advantage over Grand Rapids, then tacked on a four-point scoring streak in the middle of the set that led to a 16-8 lead heading into the media timeout. San Diego was powered by an all-around team effort in the first set, with Pittman's return to the court being felt, as the middle blocker collected four first-set points. San Diego received contributions from usual sources, as Stone and Dahlke combined for nine points, as well. At the tail end of the set, another five-point run gave the Mojo complete control, as they cruised to a 25-11 set one victory, which is the largest single set margin of victory for them this season.

The second set started off eerily like that of the first. The Mojo maintained control, before the Rise began chipping away at the lead. A string of two-point runs moved Grand Rapids back into the game and had them tie the set at the 30-point mark. A four-point run followed by a three-point streak shortly after forced Haneef-Park to burn both second set timeouts. In the end, the Rise capitalized on their moment and turned set two into a 25-18 victory.

The third set was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams battling for control of the set. Haneef-Park looked for a spark off the bench and received one through outside hitter Elise McGhee, who accumulated four points for the Mojo and was one of the main factors powering San Diego through the third set. San Diego also received a huge boost from Dahlke, who accounted for seven third-set points. As the set deepened, neither team could grow a sizeable lead until the Rise rattled off five straight points. With their backs against the wall, the Mojo answered with three points of their own to cut into the Rise's lead, 18-16. A few rallies later, San Diego forced the Rise to call a timeout as they tied the game at 19-19. The game was later tied at 23-23, before a McGhee kill gave the Mojo a one-point advantage and Moore iced the set with an emphatic spike that ended the frame in favor of San Diego, 25-23.

The fourth set was a dream start for San Diego, as the Mojo jumped out to a 4-0 lead. However, as it had been all game, the Rise didn't go down without a fight. Grand Rapids eliminated the early deficit, tying the game 10-10. As the set came down to the wire, the Mojo found a hot hand in Pittman, who willed San Diego to a 16-12 lead at the media timeout. San Diego rode the momentum all the way to the finish line and won the fourth set by a score of 25-21.

Next up, San Diego looks to continue their performance this Saturday, as they host the Columbus Fury at Viejas Arena. First serve is at 6:05 p.m. and the game will stream live on YouTube.

