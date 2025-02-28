Game Preview: Columbus Fury at San Diego Mojo: March 1, 2025

February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







The San Diego Mojo welcome the Columbus Fury to town for the first time this season.

Game 13: Columbus Fury (4-8) at San Diego Mojo (4-8)

The San Diego Mojo and Columbus Fury will be playing their second match in three days when they host the Fury on Saturday evening at Viejas Arena at 6 p.m.

The Mojo and Fury meet for the sixth time in series history and second time this season. San Diego leads the all-time series 5-0 with a 2-0 mark at home. SD topped Columbus in four sets on the road on Jan. 11.

Current Mojo players Rainelle Jones and Jenaisya Moore competed with the Fury in 2024. Jones appeared in all 24 matches for the Fury, starting 17 matches and playing in 69 sets. She registered 85 kills, 35 blocks, 28 digs and nine service aces. Former Mojo standout Morgan Lewis returns to San Diego for the first time after signing with the Fury during the offseason. Last year, she appeared in 21 matches (54 sets), totaling 127 kills and 22 blocks while adding 84 digs.

Mojo Promotions and Giveaways

This weekend is Mojo Madness Weekend and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free San Diego Mojo basketball jersey.

Tune-In

Fans can watch the game live on YouTube.

* Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo defeated the Grand Rapids Rise in four sets, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, on Thursday night at Viejas Arena, snapping a six-game losing skid for the hosts. San Diego had a season-high 16 blocks in the win, equaling the fourth-most in franchise history. The Mojo held the Rise to a .086 hitting percentage after the visitors entered the match hitting .232.

San Diego had four separate double-digit point performances on the night, including middle blocker Regan Pittman who returned to action after missing six games to injury. Pittman tallied a match-high 20 points, collecting 12 kills on 20 swings for a .417 hitting percentage while also registering two service aces and a Mojo-season-high six blocks, tied for the fifth-most in team history.

Outside hitters Kendra Dahlke and Jenaisya Moore scored 19 and 12 points, respectively, with Dahlke accounting for 17 kills and Moore posting of seven kills, four blocks, and an ace.

Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Ronika Stone recorded 11 points, including eight kills and three blocks and setter DaYeong Lee continued to be the glue to the Mojo's success, as she recorded her seventh double-double of the season on 48 assists and 14 digs.

Dahlke has been one of the top players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking third in kills per set (3.95) and fifth in points per set (4.27). Lee is fifth in the PVF in total assists with 441 total assists on the year and ranks sixth in assists per set averaging 10.26 per frame.

Stone remains a force among in the middle blockers in the league, ranking seventh with 0.55 blocks per set, while her 24 total digs are sixth. Lauren Page has been a standout performer for the Mojo, totaling 12 blocks and 0.48 blocks per set, highlighted by a pair of four-block games against Indy.

Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.98 digs per set, the second-best mark in the PVF, with 159 total digs on the season that rank fourth in the league. Pittman has six aces on the year and is averaging 0.29 aces per set, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Columbus Fury Outlook

Columbus enters play on Saturday riding a season-best three-game win streak. Last time out, the Fury swept Atlanta at home after topping Vegas and Grand Rapids in four and five sets, respectively.

Izabella Rapacz earned Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week honors last week after totaling 46 kills, 27 digs, and seven blocks in the three matches.

The sweep of Atlanta was the first of the year for the Fury as Rapacz totaled 16 kills with a .389 hitting percentage, while Raina Terry added 13 kills, hitting .323 on the match. Columbus held Atlanta to a .147 hitting efficiency.

Wilma Rivera leads the Fury offense with 311 assists (7.78/set), and has posted 13 service aces on the year, 0.33 per set. Kaley Rammelsberg has tallied nine aces this season, an average of 0.22 per set. Tori Stringer has totaled 163 assists this season while averaging 4.66 assists per set.

Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 28, 2025

