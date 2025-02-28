Vegas Ends Road Trip with a Four Set Loss to Indy

February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Vegas Thrill (7-5) ended its four-match road trip with a four-set loss (23-25, 25-14, 18-25, 16-25) to the Indy Ignite (7-5) on Thursday night at Fishers Event Center. Vegas and Indy have now split the season series, 1-1, and will have two matches remaining against each other this season (March 5 at Vegas, April 17 at Indy).

Set 1 Vegas got off to a hot start with a 5-2 run, including a pair of 2-0 runs in the opening frame. Indy responded by attacking the Vegas defense and went on a 5-0 run to take a 7-5 lead. The Thrill would go on to tie the set 11-11 thanks to a 3-0 with an Indy service error and back-to-back Layne Van Buskirk blocks. After both teams exchanged points their next three points for a 14-14 tie, Indy went on a 2-0 run with a Nina Cajic kill and a Charitie Luper attack error. The Thrill would once again tie the set, 16-16, courtesy of a Hannah Maddux kill.

Vegas' Berkeley Oblad notched a service ace of the set to retake the lead, 17-16. An Alisha Childress block and another Oblad service ace put Vegas up 19-16. The Ignite would storm back to tie the set, 21-21, on a Azhani Tealer kill and a Caroline Crawford service ace. Tealer would record a service aces of her own to take a 23-22 advantage, and Luper's third kill of the set tied it up, 23-23. Indy took care of business to win the set, 25-23, after Anna DeBeer and Cajic notched back-to-back kills. The Ignite saw Tealer record a quartet of kills and six digs, while libero Elena Scott posted seven digs. Maddux put up an impressive seven digs of her own on four kills.

Set 2 Hannah of the Thrill was locked in from the get-go, with three kills for three Vegas points. The Thrill would power their way with a 4-0 run for a 7-3 cushion, with a couple of key kills from Maddux, before Indy was forced to call a timeout. A Maddux kill, followed by a block and a Van Buskirk kill put the Thrill up 12-5. Maddux's eighth kill of the match up the Thrill up 15-7 an Indy service error put Vegas up 16-8 heading into a media timeout.

Vegas saw them take their largest lead of the set, 18-10, with an Oblad kill, her second of the set. They would then go up by nine, 21-12, after a Van Buskirk kill and Luper's block would then put them up 22-13. The Thrill prevailed with a 25-14 set two victory after a Hannah kill. The Thrill hit .464 overall with Maddux and Hannah putting down four kills apiece along with 12 assists and five digs from Childress.

Set 3 The Thrill scored the first three points of the set on a Maddux kill, her ninth of the match, a Hannah kill and a Van Buskirk block, her third of the match. The Ignite would battle back to tie the set, 5-5, with a 3-0 run. Indy's DeBeer would tally three straight kills for an 8-5 lead and extend the run to 6-0. A Hannah and Oblad kill would cut the deficit to one, 9-8, but the Ignite would pull through and retake a three point lead, 12-9.

Indy would claw their way back after the media timeout and go up, 19-16, on two Cajic kills and a Lydia Martyn kill of her own. A 5-0 Indy run put them up 24-17 and Maryn's kill won them the set, 25-18. Tealer's six kills led the way for the Ignite along with a .400 team hitting percentage. Setter Sydney Hilley also posted an impressive 16 assists.

Set 4 Tealer carried her momentum from set three to set four as she got Indy off to a 1-0 lead with a kill. Tealer would then put the Ignite up 5- with her 15th kill of the match. The Ignite wasted little time upping their score as they took a commanding 10-3 lead after Cajic's 12th kill of the match. The Thrill made it a four-point deficit, 12-8, after a Willow Johnson block, but a Crawford block put Indy up five, 15-10.

After a media timeout that saw the Ignite with a 16-11 advantage, they powered their way for a pair of points before Vegas called a timeout. Indy took care of business after that for a 25-16 set four triumph and the win.

Key Stats The Ignite were paced by Cajic's match-high 18 kills and nine digs along with Tealer's 17 kills and 14 digs. Hilley tallied 48 assists. Libero Elena Scott posted 17 digs, Tealer put up eight kills on 11 digs.

The Thrill were led by Maddux's 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks as well as Childress' 43 assists and 15 digs. Hannah put together 13 kills, four digs and a block, while Oblad tallied a season-high three service aces.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will open a two-match homestand beginning with the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday at 7 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.