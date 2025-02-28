Fury Look to Keep Winning Streak Going in San Diego

February 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (4-8) continue the 2025 regular season on Saturday, March 1st at Viejas Arena where they'll play the San Diego Mojo (4-8) at 9:05 p.m. ET. Columbus is going into the match on a three-game win streak after securing their first sweep of the season against Atlanta on Sunday, February 23rd. The match will be broadcasted on YouTube.

The Columbus Fury have built momentum, winning three consecutive matches going into their match against San Diego. Most recently, the Fury defeated the Atlanta Vibe (6-7) in their first sweep of the season [25-19, 25-20, 25-23]. Following their week of victories, Izabella Rapacz was named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week with a total of 46 kills, 27 digs, and seven blocks across the three matches.

After their last win, Fury Head Coach Angel Perez said the team is gaining more consistency in their play and applauds them for their tenacity and discipline. "I thought the game plan was executed really well for the whole three sets," Perez said. "Balls here and there that probably shouldn't have happened that we could have recovered, but I think that's the greatest quality of this group is they're hungry to get better and they're hungry to keep getting better."

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

Before their Thursday night victory over Grand Rapids 3-1 [25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21], the Mojo faced a six-game losing streak that started with their loss against Atlanta on January 30th. The Mojo lead the Pro Volleyball Federation in digs with 773 on the season, averaging 17.57 per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces San Diego for the sixth time in series history and the second time in 2025. The Fury have a 0-5 all-time record against the Mojo and last played them at home in the season opener on January 11th, 2025. The Fury fell to the Mojo 3-1.

