Veteran Lefty Lambson Returns to Goldeyes

August 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Sunday the acquisition on loan of left-handed starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson from the Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican Baseball League.

Lambson won an American Association championship with the Goldeyes in 2017 and was named the league's Pitcher of the Year following the 2019 season, during which he went 13-4 with a 3.11 earned run average.

Overall, the 34-year-old made 90 appearances for Winnipeg between 2017 and 2020 and compiled a 32-17 record with a 3.77 ERA. Lambson pitched eight complete games, including three shutouts, and struck out 340 batters.

Lambson was chosen by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona). He also pitched in the Atlanta Braves' and Milwaukee Brewers' organizations. The native of Montclair, California reached the Class-AAA level on two occasions.

Lambson is scheduled to start Sunday's contest in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin where Winnipeg will wrap up a three-game series with the Lake Country DockHounds at 1:05 p.m. CDT. Kelvan Pilot (4-2, 3.56 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Lake Country.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m. to open a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The homestand continues Friday, August 16 when the Sioux City Explorers visit Winnipeg on "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Fred Penner Bobblehead and there will be a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

The following evening, Saturday, August 17 is "Bark in the Park", a special dog-friendly game for which the Goldeyes will wear custom jerseys adorned with photos of over 150 local pooches.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.