Brown Fans 10 as Canaries Drop Homestand Finale
August 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Tanner Brown struck out ten opposing batters for the second consecutive outing but Milwaukee used a pair of two-run homeruns to top the Canaries 4-0 on Sunday.
The Milkmen smacked roundtrippers in the second and sixth innings and limited the Birds to three hits for the contest. The Canaries (46-35) are now tied with Winnipeg for the top spot in the West Division and will visit the Goldeyes for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30pm.
Check out the Sioux Falls Canaries Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 11, 2024
- Fargo Wins Pitchers' Duel - Sioux City Explorers
- Brown Fans 10 as Canaries Drop Homestand Finale - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Monarchs Battle Back to Walk-Off Saltdogs - Kansas City Monarchs
- 'Dogs Drop Crumble Late in Series Finale Loss - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Trio of DockHounds Unite as Good Samaratins - Lake Country DockHounds
- Veteran Lefty Lambson Returns to Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Zuberer III, Young Propel 'Hounds to Walk-Off Win - Lake Country DockHounds
- DockHounds Break Goldeyes' Win Streak in Ninth Inning - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.