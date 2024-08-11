Brown Fans 10 as Canaries Drop Homestand Finale

Sioux Falls, SD - Tanner Brown struck out ten opposing batters for the second consecutive outing but Milwaukee used a pair of two-run homeruns to top the Canaries 4-0 on Sunday.

The Milkmen smacked roundtrippers in the second and sixth innings and limited the Birds to three hits for the contest. The Canaries (46-35) are now tied with Winnipeg for the top spot in the West Division and will visit the Goldeyes for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30pm.

