DockHounds Break Goldeyes' Win Streak in Ninth Inning

August 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Rob Emery of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

Rob Emery of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

OCONOMOWOC, WI - Ray Zuberer III's sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Lake Country DockHounds (38-41) a 7-6 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Saturday evening.

The loss not only spoiled a late four-run comeback for the Goldeyes (45-35), it also snapped their five-game winning streak.

Zuberer, the DockHounds' designated hitter, lifted a fly ball to centre field on a 1-1 count that brought in centre fielder Chavez Young with the winning run.

Down 6-2 in the sixth inning, the Goldeyes reduced the deficit to three runs when catcher Rob Emery led off the frame with a home run to left-centre field.

In the seventh, Winnipeg batted around, scoring three times to tie the contest at 6-6. Right fielder Roby Enríquez had the first of three run scoring singles in the inning when he hit a line drive through the right side of the infield to drive in left fielder Keshawn Lynch. The next batter, designated hitter Max Murphy, had a base hit to centre field that scored shortstop Andy Armstrong. Finally, centre fielder Nick Anderson knocked in third baseman Ramón Bramasco with a liner to right.

The Goldeyes had opened the scoring in the second inning when Anderson came home when Lynch grounded into a double play. They doubled the lead the following inning on Murphy's chopper up the middle that brought Enríquez home.

The DockHounds, however, scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead. First, designated hitter Ryan Hernández hit a two-out, two-run double to left-centre field to even the score at 2-2. Next up was first baseman Curtis Terry, who hit a two-run, opposite field home run to right.

Lake Country extended their lead in the fifth when third baseman Josh Altmann drove in two runs with a single to centre field to make the score 6-2.

Alan Zhang Carter (W, 2-1) picked up the win in relief for the DockHounds, he worked a scoreless ninth inning and did not allow a hit.

The Goldeyes' Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (L, 4-4) pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up a run on one hit.

The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. CDT Sunday. Winnipeg has yet to announce their starting pitcher. Kelvan Pilot (4-2, 3.56 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Lake Country.

