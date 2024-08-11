Fargo Wins Pitchers' Duel

August 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Daniel Lingua of the Sioux City Explorers at bat

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Katie Brewer) Daniel Lingua of the Sioux City Explorers at bat(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Katie Brewer)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - It was another heartbreaking loss for the Sioux City Explorers (36-43) Sunday evening as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (44-37) claimed a 2-1 series-clinching victory. Sioux City's Austin Drury set a season-high for the X's with 7.2 innings pitched while tying the season-high with nine strikeouts, but the Explorers couldn't get the offense to back him.

The game began a true pitchers' duel as Sioux City starter Austin Drury and Fargo starter Orlando Rodriguez traded three straight scoreless innings, but Sioux City's John Nogowski broke the deadlock with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, giving the X's a 1-0 lead.

The two continued to pitch phenomenally from there, with the next run not coming until the eighth inning when Fargo's Juan Fernandez knotted it up 1-1 with his own solo shot off Sioux City's Drury. The X's then moved to the bullpen, ending Drury's night with 7.2 innings of one-run ball while allowing just four hits with nine strikeouts.

Sioux City's Zach Willeman (2-2) relieved Drury and got out of the eighth without any further damage, but in the top of the ninth, the RedHawks took a 2-1 lead off Willeman after a throwing error from Sioux City catcher Jake Green sent home Fargo's Ismael Alcanatara.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sioux City put a runner on third with one out, but Fargo's Jake Dykhoff (5-3) worked out of the inning and completed the game.

The Explorers will be off Monday August 12 before welcoming the Kane County Cougars for a three game series beginning Tuesday night August 13 at 7:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

Daniel Lingua of the Sioux City Explorers bats against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

in the Explorers 2-1 loss Sunday August 11, 2024 at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City,

Iowa. (credit Katie Brewer Sioux City Explorers)

